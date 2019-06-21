Source: Donaldson wins appeal; ban dropped

Atlanta Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson won his appeal and will not be suspended after a benches-clearing incident with the Pittsburgh Pirates, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

His fine for the incident was also reduced to $1,000, the source said.

Donaldson had been suspended for one game following a skirmish with Pirates right-hander Joe Musgrove and catcher Elias Diaz on June 10.

With two outs in the first inning, Musgrove grazed Donaldson's jersey with a pitch. As Donaldson headed to first base, he exchanged words with Musgrove and took a few steps toward the mound before Diaz intervened. Donaldson shoved Diaz, prompting players from both dugouts and bullpens to spill onto the field. No punches were thrown and the field was quickly cleared.

Donaldson and Musgrove were ejected from the game, and Pirates manager Clint Hurdle was ejected by plate umpire Brian Gorman for arguing the decision to toss Musgrove.