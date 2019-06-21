        <
          Rangers 3B Cabrera gets 4-game suspension

          5:14 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Texas Rangers third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera was hit with a four-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for throwing his batting gloves from the dugout at umpire Bill Miller during Thursday's 4-2 win over the Cleveland Indians in Arlington, Texas.

          Cabrera had gone 0-for-3 with three strikeouts before getting ejected in the bottom of the sixth inning for arguing balls and strikes. He responded by throwing the gloves, one of which appeared to hit Miller.

          Cabrera is expected to appeal, so he will likely be in the lineup Friday when the Rangers host the Chicago White Sox. The suspension will be held in abeyance until the appeal is resolved.

