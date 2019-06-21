Rangers' Cabrera to appeal 4-game suspension

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas Rangers third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera plans to appeal a four-game suspension from Major League Baseball for throwing equipment on the field that hit an umpire.

MLB handed down the suspension Friday, a day after umpire crew chief Bill Miller was hit on the foot by batting gloves thrown from the dugout by Cabrera after he was ejected in the sixth inning of a 4-2 win over Cleveland Indians.

The Rangers' lineup for Friday night's game against the Chicago White Sox included Cabrera.

Cabrera was initially ejected for arguing a called strike with plate umpire Doug Eddings. When Cabrera saw video of the pitch after going to the dugout, he threw the equipment while Miller was talking with Rangers manager Chris Woodward.

