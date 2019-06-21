A's Montas suspended 80 games for positive test

Oakland Athletics starter Frankie Montas has been suspended for 80 games after testing positive for the banned performance-enhancing substance Ostarine, MLB said Friday.

Montas, 26, was in the midst of a breakout season in which he was 9-2 with a 2.70 ERA and 97 strikeouts against 21 walks in 90 innings. He will not be eligible to return to Oakland until the end of September and will not be eligible to pitch in the postseason.

After Montas tested positive, he argued that he took a tainted substance not intended to enhance his baseball performance. While the argument was credible, sources said, Montas opted against appealing the suspension and eventually accepted the standard first-time penalty for a banned substance.

The right-handed Montas has been the best pitcher for Oakland and was a legitimate All-Star candidate before the suspension. At 40-36, the A's are one game behind Boston for the second wild-card spot in the American League.

Oakland does have a surplus of starting pitching primed to join the roster heading into the second half. Top prospect Jesus Luzardo is expected to make his next appearance at Triple-A after missing the season's first two months with a shoulder injury.

A.J. Puk, also a dynamic left-hander, is at High-A building up his pitch count after Tommy John surgery last spring. And Sean Manaea, the ace of Oakland's staff last season, is nearing a rehab assignment following shoulder surgery in September.