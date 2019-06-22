Yanks infield, Cubs outfield finalists to start ASG

The entire New York Yankees infield could start the All-Star Game, and the entire Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros outfields.

The first phase of voting for the All-Star Game is complete, and the finalists were announced Friday night. The second phase of the voting begins Wednesday at noon ET. Voters will choose among the finalists to determine the starters for the game in Cleveland on July 9. Winners will be announced Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Yankees' Luke Voit joins the Twins' C.J. Cron and the Indians' Carlos Santana as American League finalists at first base. The Yankees' DJ LeMahieu is a finalist at second, as well as the Angels' Tommy La Stella and the Astros' Jose Altuve. Gleyber Torres is a finalist at shortstop, as well as the Astros' Carlos Correa and the Twins' Jorge Polanco. At third, it's Gio Urshela, as well as the Astros' Alex Bregman and the Royals' Hunter Dozier.

In the National League, the Cubs' Albert Almora Jr., Jason Heyward and Kyle Schwarber are among nine finalists in the outfield, just as Houston's Michael Brantley, Josh Reddick and George Springer are in the AL.

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger was the top vote-getter in the major leagues with over 3.69 million, while Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout led the AL with 3.37 million.

Texas' Joey Gallo beat out Minnesota's Max Kepler as the last AL outfield finalist by just 138 votes -- after both received over 900,000 votes.

All of the eligible Atlanta Braves players made the finalists' lists except for Ender Inciarte, who finished 12th in the voting, while second baseman Daniel Descalso was the only Cub omitted after he finished fifth.

The finalists:

CATCHER

AL: Robinson Chirinos (Astros), James McCann (White Sox), Gary Sanchez (Yankees)

NL: Willson Contreras (Cubs), Yasmani Grandal (Brewers), Brian McCann (Braves)

FIRST BASE

AL: C.J. Cron (Twins), Carlos Santana (Indians), Luke Voit (Yankees)

NL: Josh Bell (Pirates), Freddie Freeman (Braves), Anthony Rizzo (Cubs)

SECOND BASE

AL: Tommy La Stella (Angels), Jose Altuve (Astros), DJ LeMahieu (Yankees)

NL: Ozzie Albies (Braves), Mike Moustakas (Brewers), Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks)

SHORTSTOP

AL: Carlos Correa (Astros), Jorge Polanco (Twins), Gleyber Torres (Yankees)

NL: Javier Baez (Cubs), Dansby Swanson (Braves), Trevor Story (Rockies)

THIRD BASE

AL: Alex Bregman (Astros), Hunter Dozier (Royals), Gio Urshela (Yankees)

NL: Nolan Arenado (Rockies), Kris Bryant (Cubs), Josh Donaldson (Braves)

OUTFIELD

AL: Mookie Betts (Red Sox), Michael Brantley (Astros), Joey Gallo (Rangers), Aaron Judge (Yankees), Austin Meadows (Rays), Josh Reddick (Astros), Eddie Rosario (Twins), George Springer (Astros), Mike Trout (Angels)

NL: Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves), Albert Almora Jr. (Cubs), Cody Bellinger (Dodgers), Charlie Blackmon (Rockies), Jason Heyward (Cubs), Nick Markakis (Braves), Joc Pederson (Dodgers), Kyle Schwarber (Cubs), Christian Yelich (Brewers)

DESIGNATED HITTER

AL: Nelson Cruz (Twins), J.D. Martinez (Red Sox), Hunter Pence (Rangers)