Mazara's 505-foot HR ties longest in five years

Baseballs are flying out of ballparks across the major leagues this season.

The one Nomar Mazara hit Friday night was the farthest yet.

The Texas Rangers outfielder clubbed a 505-foot bomb off Chicago White Sox right-hander Reynaldo Lopez, a two-run shot in the first inning that sailed high into the upper right-field deck at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

"I've hit some balls really hard. That one for some reason felt different,'' Mazara said.

"Where it ended up, that was pretty amazing,'' manager Chris Woodward said after the Rangers' 5-4 loss. "I'm glad I got to see it in person. It sounded all of 505 feet. It was pretty loud.''

The home run is tied for the longest in the Statcast era (the past five years). The Rockies' Trevor Story hit a 505-footer last September.

Most 480-Foot HRs In Single Season -- Past 10 Seasons Season Player Home Runs 2019 Nomar Mazara 2 2017 Aaron Judge 2 2017 Joey Gallo 2 2016 Giancarlo Stanton 2 2015 Giancarlo Stanton 2 -- ESPN Stats & Information

Lopez threw a 94.7 mph four-seam fastball to Mazara, whose exit velocity on the home run was 109.7 mph, according to Statcast. It gave the Rangers a 2-0 lead.

Lopez said he made a mistake on the pitch.

"It was supposed to be in, and the pitch was around right in the middle,'' Lopez said through an interpreter. "And it was a very long, long homer.''

Mazara now has 10 home runs on the season, including a 482-footer against the Cubs on March 28.

Entering Friday, there were three home runs of at least 480 feet in the majors this season. Two additional ones came Friday night -- Mazara's and a 481-foot blast by the New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez against the visiting Houston Astros.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.