Mazara's 505-foot HR ties longest in Statcast era

Baseballs are flying out of ballparks across the major leagues this season.

The one Nomar Mazara hit Friday night was the farthest yet.

The Texas Rangers outfielder clubbed a 505-foot bomb off Chicago White Sox right-hander Reynaldo Lopez, a two-run shot in the first inning that sailed high into the upper right-field deck at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Most 480-Foot HRs In Single Season -- Past 10 Seasons Season Player Home Runs 2019 Nomar Mazara 2 2017 Aaron Judge 2 2017 Joey Gallo 2 2016 Giancarlo Stanton 2 2015 Giancarlo Stanton 2 -- ESPN Stats & Information

The home run is tied for the longest ever in the Statcast era (past five years). The Rockies' Trevor Story hit a 505-footer in September 2018.

Lopez threw a 94.7 mph four-seam fastball to Mazara, whose exit velocity on the home run was 109.7 mph, per Statcast. It gave the Rangers a 2-0 lead.

Mazara now has 10 home runs on the season, including a 482-footer against the Cubs on March 28.

Entering Friday, there were three home runs of at least 480 feet in the majors. Two additional ones came Friday night -- the one Mazara hit and a 481-footer by the Yankees' Gary Sanchez.