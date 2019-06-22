        <
          Mazara's 505-foot HR ties longest in Statcast era

          9:48 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Baseballs are flying out of ballparks across the major leagues this season.

          The one Nomar Mazara hit Friday night was the farthest yet.

          The Texas Rangers outfielder clubbed a 505-foot bomb off Chicago White Sox right-hander Reynaldo Lopez, a two-run shot in the first inning that sailed high into the upper right-field deck at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

          The home run is tied for the longest ever in the Statcast era (past five years). The Rockies' Trevor Story hit a 505-footer in September 2018.

          Lopez threw a 94.7 mph four-seam fastball to Mazara, whose exit velocity on the home run was 109.7 mph, per Statcast. It gave the Rangers a 2-0 lead.

          Mazara now has 10 home runs on the season, including a 482-footer against the Cubs on March 28.

          Entering Friday, there were three home runs of at least 480 feet in the majors. Two additional ones came Friday night -- the one Mazara hit and a 481-footer by the Yankees' Gary Sanchez.

