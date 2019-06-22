Indians designate OF Martin after 2019 struggles

The Cleveland Indians have designated outfielder Leonys Martin for assignment after his slow start in 2019.

Martin, 31, was hitting .199 with nine home runs and 19 RBIs in 65 games for the Indians, who announced the move Saturday.

The Indians called up right-hander Aaron Civale in the corresponding move. He will make his major league debut when he starts Saturday's game against the Detroit Tigers.

Martin missed the remainder of the 2018 season after being diagnosed with a life-threatening bacterial infection in early August. He had been cleared to resume baseball activities in November.

He played in only six games for the Indians last year after joining the team via a trade by the Tigers in July.

Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said the decision to part ways with Martin was difficult but that he felt it was the right move for the team.

Antonetti said the move had nothing to do with the dugout argument Martin had with star shortstop Francisco Lindor after the center fielder didn't make a catch at the wall Wednesday against the Texas Rangers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.