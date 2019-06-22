Pujols gets curtain call at Busch Stadium after HR

Albert Pujols hears cheers from the crowd for a second straight game, then later lifts a solo homer to get the fans roaring again. (0:55)

Hall of Fame-bound slugger Albert Pujols got another lengthy standing ovation at Busch Stadium on Saturday, this time after he hit a home run off Dakota Hudson in the top of the seventh inning in just his second game back in St. Louis since joining the Angels before the 2012 season.

It was Pujols' 111th career home run at Busch Stadium III. No one else has 100.

Pujols received a lengthy ovation before his first at-bat in the first game of the three-game series between the Angels and the Cardinals on Friday.