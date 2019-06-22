Ortiz moved out of ICU as recovery continues

Former Red Sox great David Ortiz has been moved out of the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, his wife said in a statement Saturday.

Ortiz was shot in the back at a bar in the Dominican Republic on June 9, and was transported to Boston in order to receive medical attention there the following day.

On Tuesday, doctors at MGM upgraded the 10-time All-Star's condition from "guarded'' to "good.''

"He remains in good condition and continues to recover under the care of Drs. David King and Larry Ronan," Ortiz's wife, Tiffany, said in the statement Saturday.

Dominican prosecutors said earlier this week that Ortiz was attacked in a case of mistaken identity by a gunman who was hired to kill an auto shop owner.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.