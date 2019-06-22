Reds' Dietrich hit with record 6th pitch in 1 series

Cincinnati Reds slugger Derek Dietrich was hit by an MLB record sixth pitch in one series, after getting nailed with a 71 mph changeup from Brewers reliever Alex Claudio in the top of the fifth inning of the Reds' 6-5 loss Saturday in Milwaukee.

It's the sixth time in three games against the Brewers that Dietrich was hit by a pitch, already an MLB record for one series with one game still to be played on Sunday.

"It's funny, the guys were asking me, 'How many of those do you think you're getting hit by and how many did you try to get hit by?'" Dietrich told MLB.com following Friday's game. "I was like, 'Well, I don't really try to get hit by any of them. If they come up and in, they come up and in.' It just kind of happens. It's part of the game. I've never really shied away from it. Guys try to get out of the way. I don't try to get out of the way. I hold my ground. I stay in the box.

"Getting on base is big whether it's a walk, hit, hit by pitch, it doesn't matter. When you're on base, you're creating chaos. The way we're hitting now, it's important."

Having Dietrich on base has helped the Reds so far this series -- he's accounted for seven runs in three games.

Dietrich has now been hit with 15 pitches over the course of the season, which leads the majors.