Royals deal RHP Lively to Diamondbacks for cash

The Kansas City Royals announced they've traded right-hander Ben Lively to the Arizona Diamondbacks for cash considerations.

Lively was designated for assignment by the Royals on Thursday. He split time this season between the major league club and the Royals' Triple-A affiliate in Omaha, Nebraska.

Lively appeared in only one game for Kansas City this year, allowing three earned runs in one inning against the Los Angeles Angels on April 28.

The Diamondbacks said Lively, 27, was assigned to Triple-A Reno.