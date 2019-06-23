Twins reach deal with ex-Angels reliever Allen

The Minnesota Twins have agreed to a minor league deal with right-handed reliever Cody Allen.

Allen was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels one day after he gave up four runs over 2/3 of an inning in a 9-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on June 14.

Allen had a 6.26 ERA over 23 innings in 25 appearances with the Angels and lost his closer role in his first season with the club.

Allen came to Los Angeles in free agency on a one-year, $8.5 million deal. He spent the previous seven seasons with the Cleveland Indians.

The 30-year-old righty had a run of five straight seasons with a sub-3.00 ERA before last year, when he had a 4.70 ERA for the Indians.