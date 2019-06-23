Indians promote slugger Bradley to majors

Cleveland Indians prospect Bobby Bradley, the Triple-A home run leader, has been promoted from the minors and will make his major league debut Sunday against the Detroit Tigers.

The Indians recalled Bradley from Triple-A Columbus and optioned left-hander Josh Smith to Columbus in a corresponding move.

Bradley, 23, will start at first base and bat seventh in the lineup Sunday against Tigers left-hander Daniel Norris.

A third-round draft selection of the Indians in 2014, Bradley was batting .292 with 24 homers and 55 RBIs in 67 games for Columbus this season. He has hit at least 23 homers in each of the last five seasons in the minors.

The Indians promoted Bradley one day after designating outfielder Leonys Martin for assignment. Martin batted just .199 for the Indians this season and was mired in a 6-for-60 slump.