          Nationals release struggling reliever Rosenthal

          11:13 AM ET
          • ESPN

          The Washington Nationals released right-handed reliever Trevor Rosenthal on Sunday after his struggles continued in his second stint in the major leagues this season.

          Rosenthal had a 22.74 ERA in 6 1/3 innings over 12 appearances this season. In his final game for Washington on Saturday, he allowed three earned runs and three walks without recording an out as the Nationals blew a four-run lead in a 13-9 loss to the Braves.

          The 29-year-old Rosenthal had rejoined the Nationals in June after starting the season with a 36.00 ERA in seven games -- not recording an out over his first four appearances -- and agreeing to go to extended spring training.

          Things didn't go much better upon his return, as he had a 10.80 ERA over five appearances this month.

          The Nationals have a major league worst 6.32 ERA from their bullpen this season.

          An All-Star in 2015 with the St. Louis Cardinals, Rosenthal underwent Tommy John surgery in 2017 and missed all of the 2018 season.

          The Nationals recalled right-hander Austin Voth from Double-A Harrisburg to fill the open roster spot. Voth, 26, was 1-1 with a 6.57 ERA in four games (two starts) for the Nationals last year.

