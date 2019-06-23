A's put closer Treinen on IL with shoulder strain

The Oakland Athletics placed closer Blake Treinen on the 10-day injured list with a strained right shoulder.

The move was made retroactive to Friday.

Right-hander Brian Schlitter, 33, was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move. The right-hander was 4-1 with 10 saves and a 3.89 ERA with Las Vegas.

Treinen, who was an All-Star last season when he saved a career-best 38 games, is 2-2 with 16 saves and a 4.08 ERA this season.

A's manager Bob Melvin has indicated that Liam Hendriks, who recorded his first save of the season in the A's 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, could be the closer moving forward.

"It is what it is,'' Hendriks said Saturday. "I'm happy to be doing that. If it's in the ninth, it's in the ninth. If it's not, it's not. It doesn't change my mentality.''

Hendriks is 3-0 with a 1.49 ERA.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.