Braves' Soroka pulled out of game after HBP

Atlanta Braves right-hander Mike Soroka was lifted from his start Sunday against the Washington Nationals after he was hit in the right arm by a pitch in the top of the third inning.

He stayed in the game to run the bases but was removed in the bottom of the third inning for pitcher Josh Tomlin.

The Braves said Soroka was removed for precautionary reasons.

Soroka allowed one hit and struck out a batter in the first two innings of the game.

He is 8-1 with a 2.12 ERA in 12 starts this season.

ESPN's Eddie Matz contributed to this report.