        <
        >

          Braves' Soroka pulled out of game after HBP

          2:52 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Atlanta Braves right-hander Mike Soroka was lifted from his start Sunday against the Washington Nationals after he was hit in the right arm by a pitch in the top of the third inning.

          He stayed in the game to run the bases but was removed in the bottom of the third inning for pitcher Josh Tomlin.

          The Braves said Soroka was removed for precautionary reasons.

          Soroka allowed one hit and struck out a batter in the first two innings of the game.

          He is 8-1 with a 2.12 ERA in 12 starts this season.

          ESPN's Eddie Matz contributed to this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices