Holt leaves Red Sox game with tight hamstring

BOSTON -- Red Sox infielder Brock Holt has left Sunday's game against Toronto in the fourth inning with left hamstring tightness.

Holt singled with one out in the second, advanced on Christian Vazquez's single and was cut down at the plate by left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s throw while trying to score on Jackie Bradley Jr.'s single.

Holt was replaced by Eduardo Nunez in the top of the fourth.

Holt has been Boston's hottest hitter since returning from the injured list on May 27, leading the team with a .357 average coming into Sunday.

He went on the IL on April 7 with a scratched right cornea and also injured his right shoulder while on a rehab assignment.