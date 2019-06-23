Dodgers win again on another rookie walk-off HR

Dodgers rookies Matt Beaty, Alex Verdugo and Will Smith all hit walk-off home runs to make MLB history as the Dodgers sweep the Rockies. (0:57)

For the third consecutive game, a rookie produced a walk-off victory for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies.

Catcher Will Smith, who was recalled from Triple-A on Sunday, blasted a pinch-hit three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Dodgers a 6-3 victory over the visiting Rockies on Sunday.

It's Smith's second walk-off home run of the season. He has three home runs total in 13 games with the Dodgers this season. He became the fourth player in MLB history to have walk-off homers for two of his first three career home runs.

Smith joins the Washington Nationals' Trea Turner and Oakland Athletics' Matt Chapman as the only players with two walk-off home runs this season.

Alex Verdugo produced the heroics Saturday night when he homered against the Rockies in the bottom of the 11th inning for a 5-4 victory. Fellow rookie outfielder Matt Beaty was the hero Friday when he hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to give the Dodgers a 4-2 victory over Colorado.

"Three games in a row is pretty remarkable. Just when you think it couldn't get any better, can't get any better, it does," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "Will just got here last night. To come out and play a big role in this game, speaks a lot to his preparation."

The Dodgers had already set a MLB record with the walk-off hits by rookies on Friday and Saturday, according to Elias Sports Bureau research. Smith's game-ending home run adds to that record.

Smith was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier Sunday when infielder David Freese was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring.

