2019 MLB All-Star Game: Roster, schedule, analysis, how to watch

The 2019 MLB All-Star Game will take place July 9 at Progressive Park in Cleveland. Last year's winner was the American League, with Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros taking home the MVP award for his go-ahead homer in the 10th inning.

Check below to see our complete coverage with features, this year's AL and NL rosters, the full schedule for MLB All-Star Week festivities -- including the All-Star Futures Game, Home Run Derby and the Midsummer Classic itself -- as well as how and when to watch.

ESPN's 2019 AL and NL All-Star picks

MLB All-Star Game rosters

National League starters

C -- Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

1B -- Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

2B -- Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

SS -- Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs

3B -- Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies

American League starters

C -- Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees

1B -- Carlos Santana, Cleveland Indians

2B -- DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees

SS -- Jorge Polanco, Minnesota Twins

3B -- Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

Pitchers and reserves for the All-Star Game will be announced Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

All-Star Futures Game -- Sunday, July 7, 7 p.m. (MLB Network)

The Futures Game will have a new format, with American League prospects facing National League prospects instead of U.S. players facing a world team. Also, the game is being shortened from nine to seven innings.

Home Run Derby -- Monday, July 8, 8 p.m. (ESPN; ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes; Statcast coverage on ESPN2)

The stakes are higher than ever for the Home Run Derby, with the winner receiving $1 million. The derby will use an eight-person, head-to-head bracket format.

All-Star Game -- Tuesday, July 9, 7:30 p.m. (Fox TV; ESPN Radio)

All-Star Game tickets

