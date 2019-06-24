Hard-throwing Cards closer Hicks has torn UCL

St. Louis Cardinals closer Jordan Hicks has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow.

The Cardinals announced the injury Monday but did not disclose whether Hicks will undergo surgery, saying that they are "determining the next course of action."

Hicks was removed from Saturday's 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels in the ninth, after 1 1/3 innings.

The 22-year-old has thrown 211 pitches at least 100 mph this season, over 100 more than the next-closest player. Last year, Hicks threw 673 100 mph pitches and became the only player in the past 10 years to throw 500 or more 100 mph pitches in a single season.

Hicks is 2-2 with a 3.14 ERA and 14 saves this year.