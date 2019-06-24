Dodgers to extend netting after another fan hit

Cody Bellinger's foul ball striking a woman at Dodger Stadium is the latest example of a fan being injured. Fans and players alike appear to be in favor of more netting. (2:14)

The Los Angeles Dodgers plan to extend the netting at Dodger Stadium, likely this season, after another fan was hit by a foul ball Sunday.

"We have been talking for some time with different providers and looking at different options," team CEO and president Stan Kasten said Monday, according to the Orange County Register. "Surely we will be expanding netting. I don't know yet the final configuration. Obviously there are some different choices to be made and different products which each come with their own set of challenges."

Kasten said he wasn't sure when the change would happen, but that "I think it's likely" it gets done before the end of the season.

Following recommendations from MLB, by the start of the 2018 season all 30 teams had expanded their protective netting to at least the far ends of the dugouts after several fans were injured by foul balls in 2017.

Earlier this month, reacting to the incident in Houston, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said he did not expect teams to make changes to the netting around ballparks during the season, but he said he expected conversations to continue about whether netting should be extended.