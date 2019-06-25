Braves reinstate Newcomb from concussion list

The Atlanta Braves reinstated left-hander Sean Newcomb from the concussion list Tuesday.

He had been placed on the list last Wednesday, four days after he was hit on the back of the head by a line drive.

He pitched two scoreless innings in a rehabilitation appearance at Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out five.

Newcomb was hit in the head on June 15 by a liner hit by the Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto that left his bat at 102 mph. The line drive hit the pitcher's head so hard that the ball bounced into the protective netting above the visitors' dugout on the third-base line.

Newcomb is 1-0 with a save and a 2.12 ERA in 20 appearances this season.

The Braves had optioned right-hander Chad Sobotka to Triple-A after their game against the Chicago Cubs on Monday night to open the roster spot for Newcomb.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.