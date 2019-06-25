Astros activate Springer after long stay on IL

Star outfielder George Springer is returning to the Houston Astros after missing the past 27 games while on the injured list with a left hamstring strain.

The Astros also reinstated right-hander Collin McHugh from the injured list on Tuesday. McHugh, who hasn't pitched since May 14, had been sidelined with right elbow discomfort.

Springer, a two-time All-Star, injured his hamstring while chasing a foul ball in a game against the Boston Red Sox on May 24.

He has been on a rehabilitation assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi and hit .400 with two homers and five RBIs in 14 plate appearances over three games.

Springer is hitting .308 with 17 home runs and 43 RBIs this season.

In 10 appearances and eight starts this season, McHugh is 3-4 with a 6.04 ERA. Before his injury he had been demoted to the bullpen after struggles in Houston's starting rotation.

The Astros (49-30), who snapped a seven-game losing streak with their 9-4 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday, have a 6 1/2-game lead in the American League West standings entering Tuesday's games.

Left-hander Reymin Guduan and right-hander Rogelio Armenteros were optioned by the Astros to Triple-A Round Rock in corresponding moves.