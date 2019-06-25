Rangers' HR leader Gallo activated off 10-day IL

Rangers slugger Joey Gallo has been activated from the 10-day injured list and returned to Texas' lineup in Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers.

Gallo has been sidelined since June 1 because of an oblique injury. He will bat fifth and start in center field against Tigers right-hander Jordan Zimmermann.

Gallo, 25, is batting .276 with 17 home runs and 41 RBIs. Despite missing over three weeks because of the injury, Gallo still is the Rangers' leading home run hitter.

The Rangers optioned left-hander Kyle Bird to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday to create a spot for Gallo on the 25-man roster.