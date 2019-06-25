        <
          Call to arms: Nats bring up vets to bolster pen

          4:10 PM ET
          ESPN

          The Washington Nationals added Fernando Rodney and Jonny Venters to their 25-man roster Tuesday, hoping that the veteran relievers will help their beleaguered bullpen.

          The Nationals selected Rodney's contract from Triple-A Fresno and selected Venters' contract from Double-A Harrisburg after signing them to minor league deals over the past month.

          Rodney, 42, joined the Nationals organization on June 1 after being designated for assignment by the Oakland Athletics.

          The right-hander is a three-time All-Star but posted a 9.42 ERA in 17 appearances this season with Oakland.

          Venters, 34, had a 17.36 ERA in nine appearances this season with the Atlanta Braves.

          The left-hander also is a former All-Star and was named the National League's Comeback Player of the Year in 2018, when he posted a 3.54 ERA for Atlanta after returning from his third Tommy John surgery.

          The Nationals enter play Tuesday with a 6.29 bullpen ERA, the worst mark in the major leagues.

