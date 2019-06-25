        <
          Cards closer Hicks to have Tommy John surgery

          5:50 PM ET
          ESPN

          St. Louis Cardinals closer Jordan Hicks will have Tommy John surgery, Cardinals president John Mozeliak told reporters Tuesday.

          The announcement comes a day after the team said Hicks had a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow.

          Hicks was removed from Saturday's 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels in the ninth, after 1 ⅓ innings.

          The 22-year-old has thrown 211 pitches at least 100 mph this season, over 100 more than the next-closest player. Last year, Hicks threw 673 100-mph pitches and became the only player in the past 10 years to throw 500 or more 100-mph pitches in a single season.

          The hard-throwing Hicks is 2-2 with a 3.14 ERA and 14 saves this season.

