Yankees homer in MLB-record 28th straight game

The New York Yankees wasted no time in breaking the major league record for the longest streak of consecutive games with a home run.

DJ LeMahieu's leadoff homer off Toronto's Clayton Richard in the bottom of the first inning Tuesday night in New York made it 28 straight games with a home run, breaking the record set by the 2002 Texas Rangers.

During this current streak, 14 different Yankees have combined to hit 49 home runs. Aaron Judge got his first of the streak right after LeMahieu. It was the first home run since April 20 for Judge, who returned Friday from an oblique injury that sidelined him for two months.

The last game in which the Yankees failed to hit a home run was May 25 against the Kansas City Royals.

Last season, the Yankees set a separate major league homer-hitting record. Their 267 are the most hit by a team in a single season.