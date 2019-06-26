Yankees' Stanton to get MRI after injuring knee

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton left Tuesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays with a right knee contusion and will have an MRI, the team announced.

Stanton was 1-for-1 in the game, hitting a single in the first inning. He dove headfirst into third base and was tagged out in a double play, but he remained in left field in the second and third innings.

Brett Gardner pinch-hit for Stanton the top of the fourth.

Stanton is batting .290 this season in nine games for the Yankees. He came off the injured list on June 18 after being shelved since April because of three separate injuries.