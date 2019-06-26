White Sox SS Anderson exits with ankle sprain

BOSTON -- Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson left Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox in the bottom of the fifth inning with a sprained right ankle, it was announced.

The White Sox said X-rays were negative, and Anderson will be reevaluated on Wednesday.

Anderson planted his right foot awkwardly on the wet dirt behind second base after fielding a grounder and throwing to first. He hopped a few steps on his left leg before falling to the ground in obvious pain.

Tim Anderson is examined by a trainer after injuring his ankle on Tuesday against the Red Sox. Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Manager Rick Renteria and a trainer put Anderson on their shoulders and helped him to the dugout, keeping all weight off his right leg.

The start of the game was delayed 24 minutes because of rain, which continued to fall -- heavily at times -- through the first five innings.

Leury Garcia moved in from center field to play short, and Ryan Cordell came off the bench and took over in center.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.