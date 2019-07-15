2019 MLB trade deadline rumors, news, analysis and trade tracker

Jeff Passan weighs in on the trade value of Madison Bumgarner and Trevor Bauer and which teams could use them most. (1:46)

Will Madison Bumgarner, Trevor Bauer, Zack Wheeler and other top-flight arms move in July deals? The MLB trade deadline is approaching and we've got you covered with all of the trade rumors, reaction and analysis you need as your team ponders its next blockbuster move in the first season with one single deadline. Whether you root for a buyer or a seller -- or someone in between -- you can keep up with all of the completed trades, team needs, deals we'd like to see and even weigh in with our deadline polls from now until the 4 p.m. ET deadline strikes on Wednesday, July 31.

Jump to ...

Latest MLB trade rumors | Top deadline targets | Trades we'd like to see

Buyers, sellers and needs | Trade tracker | Your turn: Deadline poll center

The latest MLB trade rumors and buzz we're hearing

Today's trade chatter

Left-handed bullpen help is Cubs' deadline priority: The Chicago Cubs have been upfront with their need for a left-handed reliever as they continue to scour the market. Ironically, they have one to offer up, as Mike Montgomery's name has been involved in trade talks. He fits the bill for a long man or starter; his current team needs a lockdown one-inning guy. The Cubs are also interested in a bat, potentially for the top of the order. They have a catching surplus in the minors -- and two solid catchers in the majors -- which means a backstop from the farm could be dangled for either need. -- Jesse Rogers

Are the Red Sox done shopping? The buzz around the Boston Red Sox is that they've already made their major move: Andrew Cashner. After dealing for the Orioles starter, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski emphasized that the Red Sox were committed to maintaining the top of their prospect pool, signaling that the team won't make a blockbuster trade leading up to the deadline. Pending the health of Nathan Eovaldi and his return off the injured list as a reliever rather than a starter, Boston will likely not chase a reliever at the deadline. -- Joon Lee

Dodgers will be aggressive for bullpen help: The Los Angeles Dodgers' only perceived weakness resides in their bullpen. Look for them to be aggressive here, with the hopes of acquiring both a reliable setup man and someone who could be effective against opposing left-handed hitters.

The Dodgers have the assets to compete with anyone. The question is how willing president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman will be to part with those assets in order to address a position that is traditionally so volatile, especially in a year when bullpen help is such a pronounced need throughout the sport.

"We've demonstrated an aggressiveness in the past, and we will equally approach this year not just in terms of the bullpen, but any kind of upgrade aggressively," Friedman said recently. "But we won't err on the side of stupid. We're comfortable being aggressive. We're not comfortable being stupid." -- Alden Gonzalez

Angels facing unique deadline dilemma: The Los Angeles Angels face a common problem with the trade deadline approaching: They reside on the very edges of contention, but are not quite close enough, or good enough, to trade future assets for short-term additions. The Angels need to bolster their starting rotation. Ideally, general manager Billy Eppler will acquire a top-of-the-rotation starter who is controllable beyond this coming season -- an even bigger need in the wake of Tyler Skaggs' sudden death.

Given the unique circumstances facing his team, Eppler was asked if he feels an added responsibility to acquire a big-name player simply to provide a jolt of energy to a team that could desperately use one for the final two months.

"We try to approach every single decision with a mindful, pragmatic approach, and understand all the variables that govern decisions, and ultimately think about the health of the organization first and foremost," Eppler said. "If you do that, it'd be very rare to regret decisions." -- Alden Gonzalez

Could Rays make deadline splash?: Some rival evaluators think Tampa Bay could be one of the most aggressive teams in adding players before the deadline -- Buster Olney

ESPN+: More trade market insight from Buster Olney

Wheeler next pitcher to go? With Andrew Cashner and Homer Bailey being dealt over the weekend, watch for New York starter Zack Wheeler as the next pitcher to be traded. Scouts are impressed with the right-hander's raw stuff, and the Mets are motivated to deal the pending free agent. -- Jeff Passan on Baseball Tonight

play 1:33 Passan sees Wheeler as the next player to be traded Jeff Passan explains why the Red Sox acquired Andrew Cashner and why Zack Wheeler makes the most sense as the next pitcher on the move.

MLB trade deadline targets

ESPN's top 10 deadline targets (listed alphabetically)

Trevor Bauer, SP, Cleveland Indians

Madison Bumgarner, SP, San Francisco Giants

Scooter Gennett, 2B, Cincinnati Reds

Shane Greene, RP, Detroit Tigers

Will Smith, RP, San Francisco Giants

Marcus Stroman, SP, Toronto Blue Jays

Noah Syndergaard, SP, New York Mets

Felipe Vazquez, RP, Pittsburgh Pirates

Zack Wheeler, SP, New York Mets

Kirby Yates, RP, San Diego Padres

Buster Olney's names to watch: Trevor Bauer, Marcus Stroman, Madison Bumgarner, Will Smith, Ken Giles, Tony Watson, Zack Wheeler, Shane Greene, Scooter Gennett, Noah Syndergaard, Martin Maldonado.

David Schoenfield's names to watch: Trevor Bauer, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman, Madison Bumgarner, Matthew Boyd, Zack Wheeler, Will Smith, Shane Greene, Jose Abreu, Nicholas Castellanos.

Bradford Doolittle's names to watch: Kirby Yates, Will Smith, Noah Syndergaard, Trevor Bauer, Matthew Boyd, Zack Wheeler, Felipe Vazquez, Ken Giles, Zack Greinke, Whit Merrifield.

MLB trades we'd like to see

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire

Madison Bumgarner, Zack Greinke and Trevor Bauer all on the move? An All-Star closer to the Dodgers? Here's the blockbusters we're hoping go down before July 31. Bradford Doolittle (ESPN+)

GMs to watch at the deadline

Buyers, sellers and MLB team-by-team needs

Five key potential buyers

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

Big need: Middle relief

Potential targets: Edwin Diaz, Ken Giles, Felipe Vazquez

The Dodgers have close to a perfect roster, leaving them with the luxury of targeting the reliever they need. That would be Vazquez, the ultimate late-inning lefty.

2. New York Yankees

Big need: Pitching depth

Potential targets: Matthew Boyd, Trevor Bauer, Kirby Yates

The Yankees don't need much but have the prospect surplus to aim high at the best pitchers on the trade market, the type who could make their biggest impact in October.

3. Houston Astros

Big need: Postseason starter

Potential targets: Matthew Boyd, Trevor Bauer, Marcus Stroman

Like the Yankees, once the Astros get healthy, they don't have many roster holes. Another ace-level starter would be ideal, and wouldn't it be just so tasty to have Bauer teamed up with college frenemy Gerrit Cole?

4. Minnesota Twins

Big need: Middle relief

Potential targets: Kirby Yates, Will Smith, Ken Giles

The Twins' only soft spot, other than the underbelly of statistical regression, lies in consistent sixth- and seventh-inning options, so even if Minnesota doesn't want to cough up the prospects needed to get the top available firemen, it should be able to bolster the bullpen one way or another.

5. Atlanta Braves

Big need: Veteran pitching

Potential targets: Zack Greinke, Trevor Bauer, Marcus Stroman

Given Kevin Gausman's struggles and the youth around Dallas Keuchel, another top-level veteran for October makes a lot of sense, and should someone such as Bauer or Greinke become available, no team has the prospect stock to outbid the Braves.

Five key potential sellers

1. San Francisco Giants

Big chips: SP Madison Bumgarner, RP Will Smith, 1B/3B Pablo Sandoval, RP Reyes Moronta, RP Sam Dyson, RP Tony Watson, RP Mark Melancon, 2B Joe Panik

What would they want back? Controllable starters, infielders, outfielders, prospects, salary flexibility

The Giants haven't helped first-year president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi's case to sell by overachieving just enough to hang on the fringes of contention. One more hot streak could put him in an awkward spot. If the Giants sell as expected, few teams have more quality options to offer contenders.

2. New York Mets

Big chips: OF Michael Conforto, SP Zack Wheeler, 3B Todd Frazier, SP Jason Vargas, C Wilson Ramos, SP Noah Syndergaard, RP Edwin Diaz

What would they want back? Relievers, prospects, salary flexibility

Whether it's Diaz, Wheeler or even Conforto, if the Mets decide to sell, freeing up future payroll would be nearly as important as adding a semblance of quality to a depleted farm system.

3. Arizona Diamondbacks

Big chips: SP Zack Greinke, OF David Peralta, C Alex Avila, SP Robbie Ray, RP Greg Holland

What would they want back? Prospect depth, salary flexibility

In some ways, it might almost be better if Arizona slumps the next couple of weeks, because if tomorrow were July 31, you could flip a coin as to whether the Snakes should buy or sell. If they sell, it would be a tough balancing act to determine how much cash they'd have to eat to move Greinke while getting some kind of future piece in return.

4. Toronto Blue Jays

Big chips: SP Marcus Stroman, SS Freddy Galvis, RP Ken Giles, 2B Eric Sogard, RP Daniel Hudson, RP Sam Gaviglio, RP Joe Biagini, 1B Justin Smoak, OF Randal Grichuk, SP Aaron Sanchez

What would they want back? Prospects

This is a crucial month for a franchise still early-ish in its rebuild that has nonetheless already graduated some high-impact talent to the majors. Toronto has some excellent pieces to sell, and getting near-ready prospects or controllable young veterans to augment the young core would improve the short-term outlook immensely.

5. Pittsburgh Pirates

Big chips: 2B Adam Frazier, RP Felipe Vazquez, RP Francisco Liriano, OF Starling Marte, RP Richard Rodriguez, OF Corey Dickerson, OF Melky Cabrera, OF Gregory Polanco

What would they want back? A young catcher

We know the Pirates aren't going to go all-in with a splashy move, so a move to acquire a young catcher makes a lot of sense in light of Francisco Cervelli's wise decision to give up the tools of ignorance. A deal built around Vazquez and one of the Dodgers' near-ready catching prospects makes a whole lot of sense for both teams.

What should your team do at the deadline?

Buyer/seller status and aggression rating for all 30 teams

Completed MLB trade tracker

The deal: Athletics get Homer Bailey from Royals (July 14)

Our one-sentence take: As they make their midseason surge up the standings, the Athletics added an under-the-radar starter having his best season in five years.

A's acquire Bailey from Royals for prospect

The deal: Red Sox get Andrew Cashner from Orioles (July 13)

Our one-sentence take: With Nathan Eovaldi ticketed for a bullpen role upon his return from the injured list, the Red Sox turned their attention to the rotation and added a veteran with American League East experience, in Cashner.

Red Sox land Cashner in deal with O's

The deal: Yankees get Edwin Encarnacion from Mariners (June 16)

Our one-sentence take: Yes, this trade happened more than a month before the deadline, but there might not be a more impactful slugger than Encarnacion on the move this summer.

Olney: Yankees can overpower all rivals after Encarnacion trade

Your turn: MLB trade deadline poll center