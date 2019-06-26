        <
        >

          Yankees' Boone: MRI on Stanton's knee 'good'

          play
          Stanton hurts knee sliding into third (0:31)

          Giancarlo Stanton tries to slide into third base, but his right knee lands hard and Clayton Richard also steps on his hand. Stanton would leave with a right knee contusion. (0:31)

          12:48 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          The results of the MRI on New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton right knee were "good," manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday.

          "He came in today and there's no swelling in there, but he's sore and stiff," Boone told reporters, according to Newsday. "He's just kind of going through treatment right now."

          Stanton left the Yankees' 4-3 victory on Tuesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays with a bruised right knee.

          He is not in the lineup for Wednesday afternoon's game against the Blue Jays, but he is listed as an available player on the bench.

          Stanton was 1-for-1 in Tuesday night's game, hitting a single in the first inning. He got tangled up with Toronto pitcher Clayton Richard while getting thrown out on a headfirst slide into third base, but he remained in left field in the second and third innings.

          Stanton is batting .290 this season in nine games for the Yankees. He came off the injured list on June 18 after being shelved since April because of three separate injuries.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices