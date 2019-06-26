ChiSox's Anderson headed to IL; Moncada hurt

Tim Anderson appears to injure his right ankle when making a throw to first base in the bottom of the fifth inning and was helped off the field. (0:45)

The White Sox lost half their starting infield to injury Wednesday, as shortstop Tim Anderson is headed to the 10-day injured list and third baseman Yoan Moncada left Chicago's game in Boston with a knee injury.

Anderson suffered a high ankle sprain in Tuesday's loss to the Red Sox and is expected to be placed on the IL before Chicago's weekend series against Minnesota.

White Sox manager Rick Renteria told reporters the team does not have a specific timeline for how long Anderson will be out, but he is expected to be sidelined until after the All-Star break.

Less than two hours later, Moncada limped off the field in the first inning after being hit on his right knee by a pitch from Red Sox ace Chris Sale. The White Sox announced he has a bruised knee.

Moncada initially tried to stay in the game but ultimately was replaced by Yolmer Sanchez after struggling to run the bases. The White Sox have not announced an official diagnosis for Moncada's injury.

Anderson, 26, was enjoying a breakout season, batting .317 with 11 home runs, 37 RBIs and 15 stolen bases. Leury Garcia replaced Anderson at shortstop in Wednesday afternoon's game.

Moncada, 24, is batting .299 with 13 homers and 42 RBIs.