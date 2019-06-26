Yankees' Stanton back to IL with knee injury

Giancarlo Stanton tries to slide into third base, but his right knee lands hard and Clayton Richard also steps on his hand. Stanton would leave with a right knee contusion. (0:31)

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is heading back to the injured list with a PCL strain of his right knee.

Stanton left the Yankees' 4-3 victory on Tuesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays with a bruised knee. On Wednesday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the results of an MRI were "good."

"He came in today and there's no swelling in there, but he's sore and stiff," Boone told reporters, according to Newsday. "He's just kind of going through treatment right now."

Stanton was not in the lineup for Wednesday afternoon's 8-7 win over the Blue Jays.

Boone said Stanton will be re-evaluated in 10 days and won't travel with the team to London for this weekend's series.

Stanton was 1-for-1 in Tuesday night's game, hitting a single in the first inning. He got tangled up with Toronto pitcher Clayton Richard while getting thrown out on a headfirst slide into third base, but he remained in left field in the second and third innings.

Stanton is batting .290 this season in nine games for the Yankees. He came off the injured list on June 18 after being shelved since April because of three separate injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.