          Yankees say Stanton likely out until August

          12:56 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          LONDON -- New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman says slugger Giancarlo Stanton is more likely to return in August than July after straining his right knee.

          The often-injured outfielder went on the 10-day injured list with a strained posterior cruciate ligament Wednesday, barely a week after returning from a series of setbacks that sidelined him for almost three months. Stanton was hurt this time on a headfirst slide against Toronto on Tuesday night.

          Cashman called August the "sweet spot" for Stanton's return. He made the comments Thursday at a youth event in London with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

          Stanton has played only nine games this season, missing significant time with a torn biceps and strains in his shoulder and calf. He is hitting .290 with one home run and seven RBI.

