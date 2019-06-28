        <
          Reds activate 2B Gennett from 60-day IL

          1:03 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Cincinnati Reds activated second baseman Scooter Gennett from the 60-day injured list, and he is set to make his season debut Friday against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati.

          Gennett, 29, has not played since suffering a right groin strain late in spring training.

          "[I'll play] every day at second base," Gennett told reporters. "How things are coming together with the pitching, it's going to be fun. I can't wait to get in there every day and do my thing."

          Gennett hit .310 with 23 home runs and 92 RBIs last season and was named an All-Star for the first time in his career. He had a career-high 27 homers and 97 RBIs in 2017, his first season with Cincinnati.

