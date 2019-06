The Minnesota Twins have placed outfielder Eddie Rosario on the 10-day injured list because of a left ankle sprain.

The move is retroactive to Thursday.

A night earlier, Rosario hurt the ankle while trying to turn a single into a double in the third inning of Minnesota's 6-4 loss to the Rays. He was held out of the lineup Thursday in the Twins' 18-inning loss to Tampa Bay.

Rosario is hitting .282 with a team-best 20 home runs and 60 RBIs.