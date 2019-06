The Houston Astros have placed right-hander Brad Peacock on the 10-day injured list with shoulder discomfort.

In a 10-0 loss to the Pirates on Thursday, Peacock gave up six earned runs on seven hits and a walk in three innings.

In his last five starts, he has allowed eight home runs and has a 6.39 ERA. He is 6-6 this season with a 4.13 ERA in 17 appearances.

The Astros, who have lost 9 of their last 11 games, face Seattle at home on Friday.