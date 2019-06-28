Mets rookie Alonso to appear in Home Run Derby

New York Mets rookie Pete Alonso, whose 27 home runs rank second in the majors, said he's accepted an invitation to take part in the Home Run Derby July 8 in Cleveland.

Alonso told reporters Friday that while he's hoping to have fun in the event televised on ESPN, he's going to try to win it.

Alonso said his cousin, Derek Morgan, will pitch to him in the Derby. "I just want to go out there and have fun and represent the Mets in a great way," Alonso said.

He said he thinks he can win it if he keeps everything simple.

"I just need to say, 'It's my cuzzo throwing me BP, it's gonna be awesome,' " the first baseman said.

Alonso, 24, is hitting .277 with 18 doubles and 61 RBIs, and he's already set a franchise record for home runs by a rookie.

Alonso will have extra incentive to win the Derby. The winner will get a $1 million prize this year. Alonso is making $550,000.