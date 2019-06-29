Davis' struggles have Rockies mulling changes

Wade Davis' time as the Colorado Rockies' closer could be nearing its end.

Rockies manager Bud Black said Friday that the team is evaluating potential changes in its bullpen as the veteran Davis continues to struggle at the back end.

The right-hander's latest hiccup came Thursday when he allowed four runs in the ninth inning, taking a 12-8 loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Overall, Davis is 1-3 with a 6.00 ERA and 1.83 WHIP, with 11 saves and two blown saves.

"We are contemplating a few things," Black told reporters Friday.

Davis signed a three-year, $52 million deal with Colorado prior to the 2018 season. He saved an National League-best 43 games last season, but he has struggled with his control in 2019, walking 16 batters in 24 innings.

"The walk rate, for me, is concerning," Black said. "Wade and I have talked about this, and we will continue to talk about it."

Right-hander Scott Oberg would be a leading candidate to replace Davis if the Rockies do move him out of the closer role.

Also Friday, Black said shortstop Trevor Story (right thumb sprain) will begin a rehab stint this weekend for Triple-A Albuquerque and could join the major league team as early as Tuesday.