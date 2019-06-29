Cardinals' Ozuna headed to IL with finger injury

SAN DIEGO -- St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Marcell Ozuna will be placed on the injured list after injuring the middle finger on his right hand Friday night against the San Diego Padres.

Ozuna suffered the injury when he dived back into first base while being picked off in the third inning. He had X-rays at the ballpark, but St. Louis manager Mike Schildt declined to say if he had a fracture.

"We're not committed to be able to say that at this point," Schildt said after the Cardinals' 3-1 loss. "Clearly it's significant enough where he's got to go on the IL."

Ozuna, who was replaced in left field by Yairo Munoz, is hitting .259 with 20 homers and 62 RBIs.

"It's a dent for sure," Schildt said. "He's a guy who's had an All-Star-caliber first half, for sure, in all facets of the game. ... We've got to figure out a way to replace him."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.