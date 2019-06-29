Yankees 1B Voit sidelined by apparent leg injury

New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit left Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox in London with an apparent leg injury.

Voit doubled leading off the fifth inning but appeared to hurt himself rounding first base and hobbled into second.

He would have been out at second, but Boston second baseman Brock Holt dropped the ball after applying the tag.

Gio Urshela pinch ran and later scored as the Yankees added three runs in the fifth to boost their lead over Boston to 17-6.

Voit had been 4-for-4 on the day, with three doubles. Urshela stayed in the game at third base, while D.J. LeMahieu moved across the diamond to replace Voit at first.