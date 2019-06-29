Yankees 1B Voit sidelined by core muscle injury

Luke Voit goes 4-for-4 on the day with three doubles, but appears to hurt his leg rounding first base and limps into second. (0:22)

New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit left Saturday's 17-13 win over the Boston Red Sox in London due to tightness in his core muscle and will be re-evaluated on Sunday, the team said.

Voit doubled to lead off the fifth inning but felt tightness while rounding first base and then hobbled into second.

He would have been out at second, but Boston second baseman Brock Holt dropped the ball after applying the tag.

Gio Urshela ran for Voit and later scored as the Yankees added three runs in the fifth to boost their lead over Boston to 17-6.

Voit had been 4-for-4 on the day with three doubles. Urshela stayed in the game at third base, and DJ LeMahieu moved across the diamond to replace Voit at first.

The Red Sox, meanwhile, lost shortstop Xander Bogaerts to a left leg cramp. Bogaerts felt the cramp running the bases in the seventh inning but remained in the game before being replaced by Edwin Nunez in the top of the eighth.