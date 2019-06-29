Yankees' Voit sidelined by lower abdominal injury

Luke Voit goes 4-for-4 on the day with three doubles, but appears to hurt his leg rounding first base and limps into second. (0:22)

New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit left Saturday's 17-13 win over the Boston Red Sox in London due to what he described as a "lower abdominal" injury.

Voit said the injury wasn't to his groin or his hip and that he'll see how he feels on Sunday and that will determine whether tests are needed.

Voit doubled to lead off the fifth inning but said he felt tightness while rounding first base and then hobbled into second.

He would have been out at second, but Boston second baseman Brock Holt dropped the ball after applying the tag.

Gio Urshela ran for Voit and later scored.

Voit went 4-for-4 on the day with three doubles. Urshela stayed in the game at third base, and DJ LeMahieu moved across the diamond to replace Voit at first.

The Red Sox, meanwhile, lost shortstop Xander Bogaerts to a left leg cramp. Bogaerts felt the cramp running the bases in the seventh inning but remained in the game before being replaced by Edwin Nunez in the top of the eighth.