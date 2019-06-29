        <
          Rosenthal signs minor league deal with Tigers

          4:44 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          The Detroit Tigers signed former St. Louis Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal to a minor league deal after he threw a bullpen session Saturday at Comerica Park.

          The veteran right-hander pitched in 12 games this season with the Washington Nationals, posting a 22.74 ERA. He missed the entire 2018 season after having Tommy John surgery.

          The 29-year-old Rosenthal had 121 saves in six seasons with the Cardinals and was an All-Star in 2015. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2017 and missed all of the 2018 season.

          Rosenthal will be assigned to Triple-A Toledo.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

