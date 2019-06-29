Rosenthal signs minor league deal with Tigers

The Detroit Tigers signed former St. Louis Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal to a minor league deal after he threw a bullpen session Saturday at Comerica Park.

The 29-year-old Rosenthal had 121 saves in six seasons with the Cardinals and was an All-Star in 2015. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2017 and missed all of the 2018 season.

Rosenthal will be assigned to Triple-A Toledo.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.