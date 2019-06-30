Yelich, MLB leader in HRs, to compete in Derby

Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich has thrown his name in the hat for the Home Run Derby.

Yelich, who leads the majors with 29 home runs, confirmed Saturday night that he will compete in the All-Star event on July 8 in Cleveland. The event will be televised on ESPN.

Yelich joins New York Mets rookie Pete Alonso as confirmed participants as the field begins to round out, meaning the competition will feature the league's two leading home run hitters. Alonso is second in the majors with 28 homers.

Yelich, the reigning National League MVP, was the NL's leading vote-getter for the All-Star Game. He is slashing .327/.423/.704 with 63 RBIs.

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper won last year's Home Run Derby.