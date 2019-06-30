Vlad Jr. youngest in history named to HR Derby

Toronto Blue Jays rookie star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will become the youngest player in major league history to compete in the Home Run Derby.

Major League Baseball confirmed Sunday that Guerrero, Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Josh Bell and Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana will participate in the midseason power showcase, filling three spots in the eight-player field.

Brewers star Christian Yelich and Mets rookie Pete Alonso -- who rank first and second, respectively, in the majors in homers -- already had been announced as participants.

The Home Run Derby will be held July 8, when Guerrero will be 20 years, 114 days old. Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. was the previous youngest player in Derby history, at 20 years, 230 days old in 1990.

Guerrero will become the third player to compete in the Derby at the age of 20, joining Griffey and Bryce Harper (2013).

Guerrero has eight homers in 53 games this season with the Blue Jays. He became the youngest player in Blue Jays history to hit a homer on May 14, when he homered against the Giants at 20 years, 59 days old.

Bell, 26, is enjoying a breakout season with the Pirates, batting .303 with 22 homers and 70 RBIs. The switch-hitting Bell leads the majors in RBIs and is tied for ninth in home runs.

Santana, also a switch-hitter, is batting .291 with 18 homers.