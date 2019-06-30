Cubs to activate Hendricks for Tuesday start

CINCINNATI -- Chicago Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks will be activated on Tuesday to start against the Pittsburgh Pirates, manager Joe Maddon announced Sunday.

Hendricks, 29, has been out two weeks with shoulder soreness after lasting just 4.1 innings in his last outing on June 15.

"I haven't set a number but it's probably between 60-70, 75 [pitches] at most," Maddon said of Tuesday's start. "You don't want to get greedy on the first time back."

Hendricks threw a full 45-pitch bullpen session on Saturday as the final test for his return. He's 7-5 with a 3.36 ERA this season.

"My bullpen went great," he said Sunday. "It was awesome. Everything went great."

Hendricks will essentially replace lefty Cole Hamels in the rotation after he left his last start on Friday with a left oblique strain. He'll receive an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

Hendricks will be preceded in the rotation by rookie Adbert Alzolay while Yu Darvish and Jose Quintana round out the series. Hendricks could get his next start in the final game before the All-Star break, next Sunday against the White Sox.

"I feel 100 percent," Hendricks said. "It's good to be back."