Rays' 2-way player McKay making hitting debut

Brendan McKay excels on the mound in his MLB debut, allowing one hit and a walk with three strikeouts in six innings. (0:34)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Rays two-way player Brendan McKay is scheduled to make his hitting debut against the Baltimore Orioles, two days after winning his first appearance as a starting pitcher.

McKay was listed on the lineup as the designated hitter, batting eighth, for Monday night's game.

The left-hander took a perfect game into the sixth in his big league debut Saturday against Texas. He left after allowing one hit over six scoreless innings.

McKay, taken fourth overall in the 2017 draft, started his professional career playing first base in addition to pitching, but the Rays took his first baseman's glove away this year in an effort to simplify his focus.

After scuffling at the plate in Double-A, McKay was slashing .265/.400/.551 with four home runs at Triple-A.

"I did explain to him that it's not going to be the routine that he's been on, where he's been DH'ing three or four times in a row," Rays manager Kevin Cash said last week. "I'd like to see him have at-bats and certainly don't want to shut him down from hitting over the period he's with us."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.