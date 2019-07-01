Angels pitcher Skaggs dies in Texas, team says

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday, the team announced. He was 27.

Police responded to a report of an unconscious man in a hotel room in Southlake, Texas, and pronounced Skaggs dead at the scene. No foul play is suspected and an investigation is ongoing, police said.

"It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas," an Angels statement said. "Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family during this devastating time."

The Angels' game against the Texas Rangers scheduled for Monday was postponed.

Rangers general manager Jon Daniels told media that he had only discussed the postponement of Monday's game with MLB, but he would be open to talking if the league feels more should be done.

Skaggs last pitched Saturday, going five innings at home against Oakland. He had gone 7-7 this year in 15 starts, recording a 4.29 ERA with 78 strikeouts in 79⅔ innings.

A Los Angeles-area native, Skaggs was born in Woodland Hills and went to high school in Santa Monica. The Angels drafted him with the 40th pick in the first round in the 2009 draft.

He was traded to the Diamondbacks in August 2010 and made his major league debut two years later. Arizona traded him back to the Angels after the 2013 season.

Skaggs' death comes 10 years after another Angels pitcher, Nick Adenhart, died in a car crash along with two other people in April 2009. A drunk driver was convicted of murder and sentenced to 51 years to life in 2010.